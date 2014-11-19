Who Is Nick Young’s Top 3-Point Shooter Ever? Himself, Of Course

Confidence is of utmost importance to athletes, and Nick Young might have more of it than any player in basketball. Asked to name his top-five three-point shooters of all-time, Swaggy P rattled off a list that included a few legends and a record-breaking pair of teammates. But who ranks first? Himself, of course.
It’s typically amusing that the 29 year-old would say he’s the greatest long-range marksmen in league history. That’s awesome and needs no further assessment. But why must Steph Curry and Klay Thompson share a spot? Aren’t they single entities? We don’t get it, but it’s just more evidence that Swaggy P – with the possible exception of teammate Kobe Bryant – is the best quote in the NBA.
Whether he likes three-pointers or not, Byron Scott surely hopes Young proves worthy of his boasts on the court. Swaggy was 2-of-4 from range in the Lakers’ win last night, not too far off the pace he predicted at which Scott scoffed:
62.5 percent shooting on eight long-range tries per game? That’s about what it will take over a full season for Young to belong in any conversation concerning the best three-point shooters ever. Possible? No. Would it be fun to see Swaggy P try and achieve? Definitely.
