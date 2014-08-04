2014 NBA Rookies Choose Their Jersey Nicknames

#Joel Embiid
08.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
Last season news broke the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets would debut a new idea from the NBA where they would replace the last names on the back of their uniform with a nickname of their own choosing. The NBA went ahead with the plan as various monikers were spotted on the back of the uniforms for both teams, but we wanted to know what nicknames this year’s crop of rookies would choose if given the chance.

Joel Embiid said he’d go with “The Dream 2.0, The Lion Kid,” or “The African King.” We’re not sure Hakeem Olajuwon is even on Twitter, or knows Kim Kardashian.

Jabari Parker and Andrew Wiggins, who both selected the same superhero, didn’t come up with the most creative nicknames. For Jabari, it was simply “JB,” and Wiggins went with the shortening of his last name his teammates used at Kansas, “Wigs” — though the homophone “Whigs” might be too politically charged. Similar to Parker, Bucks teammate Damien Inglis goes by “Dami,” just a shortening of his first name.

Utah’s selection at No. 23, Rodney Hood, had a pair of nicknames he liked: the obvious, “Robin Hood,” and we assured him the NBA could fit “It’s All Good In The Hood” on the back of his uniform.

Johnny O’Bryant got a little more creative than his two Bucks teammates, using his initials to spell “J.O.B” as his nickname. T.J. Warren did something similar, playing around with his name, and going with “KAJE.”

New Grizzlies guard, the 6-5 Jordan Adams, already has a nickname. He told us his teammates and coaches at UCLA called him “Spider-man, because I led the conference in steals two years in a row.” Ironically, he chose Batman in our superhero pick ’em and isn’t that big a fan of the web crawler, though he does like the nickname (John Salley thinks he should find another one).

Same with Nik Stauskas, who told us he’d go with “White Chocolate,” which, um, isn’t exactly original. It will also probably put a little pressure on Stauskas to dazzle as a rookie sharpshooter out of Michigan.

What would the stars of last year’s NCAA Championship game nickname themselves?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid
TAGSAaron GordonANDREW WIGGINSC.J. WilcoxCOLLEGEJABARI PARKERJames YoungJOEL EMBIIDJohnny O'BryantJordan AdamsJulius RandleMitch McGaryNik StauskasRodney HoodShabazz NapierT.J. WarrenZach LaVine

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP