2014 NBA Rookies Choose Their Jersey Nicknames

Joel Embiid said he’d go with “The Dream 2.0, The Lion Kid,” or “The African King.” We’re not sure Hakeem Olajuwon is even on Twitter, or knows Kim Kardashian.

Jabari Parker and Andrew Wiggins, who both selected the same superhero, didn’t come up with the most creative nicknames. For Jabari, it was simply “JB,” and Wiggins went with the shortening of his last name his teammates used at Kansas, “Wigs” — though the homophone “Whigs” might be too politically charged. Similar to Parker, Bucks teammate Damien Inglis goes by “Dami,” just a shortening of his first name.

Utah’s selection at No. 23, Rodney Hood, had a pair of nicknames he liked: the obvious, “Robin Hood,” and we assured him the NBA could fit “It’s All Good In The Hood” on the back of his uniform.

Johnny O’Bryant got a little more creative than his two Bucks teammates, using his initials to spell “J.O.B” as his nickname. T.J. Warren did something similar, playing around with his name, and going with “KAJE.”

New Grizzlies guard, the 6-5 Jordan Adams, already has a nickname. He told us his teammates and coaches at UCLA called him “Spider-man, because I led the conference in steals two years in a row.” Ironically, he chose Batman in our superhero pick ’em and isn’t that big a fan of the web crawler, though he does like the nickname (John Salley thinks he should find another one).

Same with Nik Stauskas, who told us he’d go with “White Chocolate,” which, um, isn’t exactly original. It will also probably put a little pressure on Stauskas to dazzle as a rookie sharpshooter out of Michigan.

What would the stars of last year’s NCAA Championship game nickname themselves?