Nike Air Force 1 “Year Of The Dragon” Fall Edition

Nike has come with two prior “Year Of The Dragon” versions of the Air Force 1, and they continue the line with their third launch of the Chinese-inspired collection for this fall.

Available on September 28, this fall edition features a dragon-scale pattern on the white leather of the upper that also wraps around the midsole. The specially-inspired look is achieved with a pearl finish to the pink-and-blue ribbon around the Swoosh, rim of the tongue, the counter, and the bar bearing XXX (representing the 30th anniversary of the sneaker). Then on the top of the tongue, there’s a dragon-in-cloud design and the Chinese character of “Long” (dragon) on the counter. It will also be available with silk lining.

Is this the best “Year Of The Dragon” design yet?

