Nike Air Penny V “Invisibility Cloak”

07.27.12 6 years ago

Outside of the Air Jordan line, no signature sneaker series has ever garnered the prestige the Nike Air Penny has over the past 15-plus years. It’s really not even close. And while sneakerhead fiends have spent a while scooping up every retro Nike has thrown at them over the past decade, this time it’s going to be different. The Nike Air Penny V is dropping. The reactions have been mixed. But come release day, no one will care. They’ll all cop.

Here are some photos of the “Invisibility Cloak” which looks absolutely crazy. Iridescent purple and teal covers the midsole and trim. There’s no official release date yet, but that won’t stop us from looking, right?

via Nikeblog.com and NikeTalk

What do you think?

