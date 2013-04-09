Nike Basketball Unveils The N7 KD V For Kevin Durant

04.09.13 5 years ago

N7 is Nike‘s commitment to bringing the benefits of sports to Native American and Aboriginal communities, and on April 11, Kevin Durant will debut another new colorway in the line — the N7 KD V. We’ve seen this inspired shoe from KD before, and this year’s version features a turquoise upper (turquoise is used to represent friendship among Native American communities) and an all-over, yellow fade print (yellow is one of four colors featured on the traditional Native America medicine wheel) inspired by modern Native art. The sneaker also sports both KD’s logo and the N7 logo.

“Playing in Oklahoma City has connected me to the mission of Nike N7 and the meaningful impact that it has with Native Americans here and across North America,” says Durant. “The new N7 KDV is very specialâ€”I believe in the power of sport to change lives and I support helping youth in Native American communities experience the positive benefits of being physically active.”

The Summer 2013 N7 collection, which will also have a Dragon Fly T-Shirt, the N7 Nike Free Forward Moc, N7 Logo T-Shirt, N7 Hoodie, N7 Zone and Tempo Shorts, N7 Legend Capri, Nike LunarGlide+4 N7 and Nike Free Trainer 5.0 N7, will be widely available on April 13 at select Nike retail locations and online, and at select Foot Locker locations and online across the continent.

For more information about Nike N7, check out the official website.

