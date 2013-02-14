Nike Releases “Year Of The Snake” For Dunk Sky Hi And Air Max 1

Not every year in the Chinese astrology calendar can translate, ready made, into good-looking apparel for basketball fans. (The monkey, rooster and dog years, to name a few, are going to be tough for sneakerheads and basketball junkies alike.) Ah, but the year of the snake is primed for several dope collections, one of which has already been released by adidas. Now it’s Nike’s turn to show off some of its serpent-themed gear, and it doesn’t disappoint, either.

Nike’s Year of the Snake editions for its Nike Air Max 1 and Nike Dunk Sky Hi will be released nationwide on February 16. Now, a disclaimer: These are women’s only models. Still, the them is carried over perfectly into the design. Ladies, will you cop?

What do you think of the collection?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.