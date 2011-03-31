Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Texas Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Texas
03.31.11 7 years ago

If you’ve been checking the hardwood during March Madness, you’ve most likely noticed that a bunch of guys have been wearing the Nike Hyperdunk 2010. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Texas this season. Maybe it’s the colorway, or maybe it’s the school logo on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

