Nike Introduces The Kobe Prelude VII

After giving detailed looks at the first six shoes in the Kobe Prelude Pack, today, Nike introduced the Kobe Prelude VII, a sneaker that’ll release this Saturday, Jan. 18 in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China.

This shoe, launched originally in 2011 with a customizable option approach, plays on the gold medal Bryant won in London. With cubist styling, storytelling elements like the No. 10 and a laurel wreath on the heel, the Olympic experience shines through. The sneaker’s outer shell is also inspired by the Leopard, Great White Shark and Black Mamba, all predators with key links to Kobe’s personality.

The Prelude Pack features all eight of Bryant’s signature shoes, bringing together his iconic moments with intricate art movements to create some truly unique colorways. Check out the video below, as well as some detailed images.

