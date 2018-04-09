Nike’s ‘Art Of A Champion Collection’ Includes Rasheed Wallace ‘Ball Don’t Lie’ Air Force 1s

04.09.18 7 mins ago

Nike

Nike will release 16 retro sneakers during the NBA Playoffs to commemorate some legendary moments from Nike, Converse, and Jordan athletes over the years. The 16 sneakers represent the 16 wins necessary to take home the NBA title, and they will be rolling out the sneaker drops from April through June.

There are a variety of sneakers from the three lines that will be retroed for the occasion, from Air Force 1s to Jordan XX8s to Converse Fastbreaks, each of which representing a different playoff moment. The first release will be the Kobe Protro 1 “Final Seconds,” dropping on April 14.

The next drop is April 19, with “The Scoop” Converse Pro Leather Mids, representing Julius Erving’s famed layup.

