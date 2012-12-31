Nike KD V “Ice Blue”

Perhaps no Christmas sneaker is getting more love than Kevin Durant‘s Nike KD V, which features tie-ins to his love of video games. These latest images of an “Ice Blue” colorway expected to drop (or at least be seen on Durant’s feet) in early 2013 are showcasing what could be the next release in the OKC star’s signature line.

An icy blue upper is contrasted with dark navy and bright orange accents. The “Ice Blue” KD V doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but according to KixAndTheCity.com, it should be releasing at the top of 2013.

What’s your favorite KD V colorway?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.