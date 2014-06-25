Nike KD VII Officially Unveiled

The reigning 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, scorched the league with a thunderous scoring bonanza this past season. The early-fall summer release of his seventh signature shoe, the Nike KD VII struck like lightening earlier today. Come check out the newest beauty by the Thunder star.

Borrowing from the KD VI, the Nike KD VII sports a low-top build with Hyperposite making its debut in the heel on the newest iteration of the KD line. A mid-foot strap returns after last making an appearance in the KD II.

The upgrades over the KD VI include more foot and ankle support: Seamless mesh and Dynamic Flywire shelters the toe and reassures a tight fit for faster moves on the perimeter. The bulwark against the hardwood comes in the form of Zoom Air encapsulated in the forefoot and Zoom Max in the heel.

Designer Leo Chang, featured in the video release above, designed the shoe to support lightening quick efforts on the perimeter as KD splits the double on the high-screen, but with enough support to withstand the pounding he can take on the block as a post threat. It’s a shoe as an homage to KD’s own eclectic game.

The colorways are inspired by Durant’s hope to warn others of natural disasters, with a weatherman theme in the same realm as Oklahoma City’s team moniker. Lightening’s likeness to the “35,000 Degrees” colorway featured in the images below and in the video, riffs off the temperature of lightening with an electric mango upper and volt accents. Weather will also be the theme behind future colorway launches, which Nike previewed on IG today:

the Nike KD VII “3,500 Degrees” to launch on July 12th. The Nike KD VII “USA” will lead off the KD VII releases, dropping tomorrow at Nike.com. Fans can also customize their own colorway of the Nike KD VII on NIKEiD.

