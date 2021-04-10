Kevin Durant’s Nike KD14 Brings Back The Iconic KD4 Midfoot Strap

Kevin Durant, maybe more than any other athlete at Nike, likes to take big swings with design changes to his signature sneaker. Durant has explored a variety of design looks and integrated a number of different design and performance elements over his more than a decade of sneakers.

On Saturday, Durant will debut his latest sneaker, the KD14, as the Nets take on the Lakers in primetime on ABC, and longtime fans of the KD line will notice a nod to one of his most iconic sneakers, the KD4, as the midfoot strap returns for the first time since the KD7.

The design takes some influence from the Air Presto with the attachment of the strap on the inside of the shoe (see photo below). As for the tech inside the KD14, it has a full-length Air Zoom strobel running through the midsole to provide additional cushioning from heel to the forefoot while reducing the weight of the midsole and a mesh upper.

“It’s been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me,” says Durant. “My other favorite part about the shoe is the cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back.”

The first colorway dropping stateside will be a black and white version for $150 on April 14, with other colorways to be released later with a number of brighter colorways to come.