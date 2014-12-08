Nike To Launch New Kobe Kicks When He Passes MJ On All-Time Scoring List

After scoring only 14 points — he was still the leading scorer — against the Pelicans on Sunday, Kobe Bryant sits only 63 points behind Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. To commemorate the occassion, Nike is launching a special sneaker to commemorate the accomplishment.

Here’s the tweet from Nike Basketball before Mamba scored 14 on Sunday:

Jordan has 32,292 points and right now Kobe has 32,230. That means, barring an insane performance against the visiting Kings on Tuesday night, Bryant will pass MJ on the scoring list in San Antonio on Friday or in Minnesota on Sunday. Obviously Mamba is scoring at too high a clip to set the mark in Chicago on Christmas Day — like we postulated this summer.

The real question, especially for sneakerheads, is what sneaker they’ll be unveiling. Based off the silhouette, it could be a limited edition of the Kobe 9 Elite Low or the Nike Kobe 9 EM.

According to our good friends at NiceKicks, it might also be a time for the Kobe X to officially be unveiled. Buttressing that belief is that Nike Basketball tagged NIKEiD in the photo. The KYRIE 1 and Air Max 2015 have both been launched on NIKEiD before hitting the market in inline colorways.

It’ll be interesting to see which city Kobe passes MJ, or if he even acknowledges the distinction. Jordan has always been Bryant’s blueprint for success, so there’s no telling what Nike might unveil when he finally passes his big brother on the all-time scoring list.

Will the new sneaker be a special Kobe 9 colorway or the first Kobe X?

