Are These The Nike LeBron 11 “Christmas” Colorway?

Christmas is closer than you think. With the regular season approaching, that means special holiday sneaker releases and you just know Nike and LeBron James will team up for something special with the Nike LeBron 11. After eclectic colorways like the “Gamma-Blue” and “Forging Iron,” plus the “T-Rex” edition for young athletes, now comes what looks to be the “Christmas” green/red colorway.

This year, after spotting the kicks at SoleAwesome, Nike went with green as the predominant color on the upper and red accenting it on the laces, swoosh and the lining. The sole will featuring inlaid glitter that will shine like the top of a Christmas tree, and the upper will feature snowflake graphics. If this doesn’t get you in the holiday spirit, at least enjoy all the great slate of games that day.

There’s no release date, though it stands to reason it’ll be a week or two before Christmas, and we don’t even really know if these are them (they are), but we’ll have more when we hear it.

[SoleAwesome]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.