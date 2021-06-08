Check Out The First Look At The ‘Space Jam’ Inspired Nike LeBron 19

LeBron James’ season came to an end late last week as the Lakers fell to the Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but his summer still figures to be plenty busy with the upcoming release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Similar to the first Space Jam, James’ addition to the franchise will follow James into the Tune universe (and beyond) for a game with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes against the “Good Squad” made up of NBA and WNBA stars.

It will also be a vehicle for James to debut his latest signature sneaker, the LeBron 19, which was designed specifically with the movie in mind, as well as continuing to provide James with what he needs on the court as he gets set for his 19th NBA season in 2021-22. On Tuesday, Nike offered the first official look at the LeBron 19, which takes its inspiration from futuristic elements of the film as well as LeBron’s love of Nike Air Max to create an entirely new cushioning system.





The two colorways debuted on Tuesday take their inspiration first from the Tune Squad uniforms from the movie with the orange, yellow, and blue look, and the Tune Squad sweatsuits with the icy white and blue look. The sneaker features two Nike Air Max units in the heel and the forefoot to give it extra cushion, as well as a unique design to the units for this shoe to allow the foot to settle better into it and provide the needed stability on the court.

There isn’t a specific release date for the LeBron 19s yet, but they will retail for $200 when they do come out sometime in July, alongside the rest of the Space Jam: A New Legacy apparel and footwear collection from Nike and Converse that was also announced in full on Tuesday.