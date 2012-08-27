Nike LeBron 9 Elite “SVSM” Customs

Honestly, these are probably the best Nike LeBron 9 Elite customs I’ve ever seen, and that’s saying something. For a season of LeBron shoes that received a lot of hate when they were first unveiled, the originals and the Elites have been remixed more often than “Enjoy The Silence.” These are obviously inspired by LeBron’s high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary, and the originals were the sneakers that helped lead LeBron to his first-ever NBA championship.

Mache Custom Kicks designed it, and these were actually available for a time at Mache’s online store. Alas, only six were made and they all sold out for $650. You can see why.

via sneakernews

Are these the best ones you’ve seen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.