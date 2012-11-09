After seeing these photos for the new Nike LeBron X “Dolphins,” March 9 can’t come soon enough. These NFL-inspired sneakers will be releasing on that day for $180, and mark just another dope colorway in a long line of truly sick LeBron Xs that’ll be debuting this season. With the teal base and orange laces, these will surely be a big hit among hypebeasts everywhere.
Do these colors work?
