Nike LeBron X “Dunkman”

Had enough of the Nike LeBron X ? Not likely. The shoe is the perfect balance of performance and style, and it’s template never seems to fail, even as our friends at Nike continue to pump out different colorways. Earlier this month, we showed you the first look at the “Dunkman” version of the LeBron X that’ll surely have people going crazy once it does release (no word yet on when that’ll be). Thankfully, more photos are being leaked.

The colors look slightly different in the new shots seen here, but there’s still the Dunkman logo on the back lateral ankle area, and the shoe still sports a beautiful black upper and the traditional (at least for this shoe) multi-colored laces. Stay tuned for release date updates.