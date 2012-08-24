Nike LeBron X “Jade”

Not all of the hype surrounding the Nike LeBron X is good. The reported $315 price tag for the Nike+ version started a war on sneakerheads. What the result will be I’m not sure. I know people will still pay the money to get them, and I can’t fault them either way. I will say it looks like it’ll be a dope sneaker, and the colorways so far have all been nice. Here’s the latest, a picture from the Nike+ Festival of Sports where LeBron is rocking the “Jade” version.

These ones have an entirely jade upper with a black tongue and midsole, and red laces. NiceKicks.com says they’re rumored to be a China exclusive.

H/T NiceKicks

Is this the best colorway yet?

