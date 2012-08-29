Nike LeBron X “Red/White”

The talk of how much is too much for sneakers won’t be going away thanks to the Nike LeBron X. But with another colorway being spotted – this time a red and white edition with speckles beneath a candy-colored red upper – it does allow for the conversation to be about the quality of the dope editions being seen instead of your opinion on pricing.

This colorway comes on the heels of the “jade” edition spotted during LeBron’s Nike+ Festival of Sports in China. Those are expected just to stay in China. Details are slim on the Red/White, but NiceKicks hints a release date is forthcoming.

H/T NiceKicks

How does this colorway match up with the rest?

