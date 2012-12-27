Nike LeBron X “The Price Is Right”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
12.27.12 6 years ago

The Nike LeBron X has been killing it so far in 2012, and LeBron unveiled the newest colorway earliest this week on Christmas. While this “The Price Is Right” custom design won’t ever be released to the masses, Revive Customs did a crazy job on these: a tree green upper, yellow accents, red branding, a speckled midsole of yellow and red, and an orange outsole. These would get eaten up if Nike Basketball ever released something similar to the public.

H/T NiceKicks

Are these the best custom LeBron Xs you’ve seen?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSLeBron XNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron XStyle - Kicks and Gear

