Nike LeBron X “The Price Is Right”

The Nike LeBron X has been killing it so far in 2012, and LeBron unveiled the newest colorway earliest this week on Christmas. While this “The Price Is Right” custom design won’t ever be released to the masses, Revive Customs did a crazy job on these: a tree green upper, yellow accents, red branding, a speckled midsole of yellow and red, and an orange outsole. These would get eaten up if Nike Basketball ever released something similar to the public.

