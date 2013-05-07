The Special Edition Nike LeBron X “What The MVP”

Last night during Miami’s first loss of the postseason — a 93-86 Game 1 L courtesy of Nate Robinson and the Bulls —celebrated his fourth MVP award by wearing a special edition

The shoe fuses the unique colorways and designs of each style from the LeBron X series, which ‘Bron debuted last August during the Olympics. The details of the sneaker, like the MVP on the tongue, showcase LeBron’s journey over the past year, where he improved on an already illustrious career to put together his greatest season yet.

Be on the lookout as the “What The MVP” will be available soon in limited quantities at select retailers in North America and China.

Hit page 2 for a closer look at the “What The MVP”…