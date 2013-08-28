Nike Officially Unveils The LeBron 11; Shows Off “Terracotta Warrior” & “King’s Pride” Colorways

Nike has officially unveiled LeBron James ‘ latest signature sneaker: the LeBron 11 . Beginning in his 11th year in the NBA, the sneaker sports a protective suit for the league MVP and is his lightest signature shoe to-date.

Weighing at approximately 14.5 oz in a men’s size 9, the sneaker sports the unique locked down feel that’s become a staples of the Nike LeBron line. The upper features Hyperposite technology while combining that construction with dynamic Flywire technology. A full length Lunarlon and Nike Zoom unit are also involved for the first time ever in a LeBron signature shoe.

The shoe also has cool features like a inner tongue graphic that spells out LeBron’s number six. The sock liner reads “LeBron” and “James” when it is flipped upside down, and finally the Swoosh on the shoe also sports a chain mail look to it where “LJ” make up the links.

As for the first two colorways, the “Terracotta Warrior” colorway features neutral stone colors along with pop colors of purple/teal/red, as well as an upper that articulates the linked, plated armor that the warriors wore. The “King’s Pride” shoe features a dark loden upper color and the floral print on the collar lining reflects wildlife.

The “King’s Pride” colorway (featured in depth on page 2) will be available globally on Oct. 12 while the “Terracotta Warrior” will be available on Oct. 1 in Greater China, and on Nov. 27 in North America and the rest of the world. Until then, stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

