Nike Reveals Detailed Look At Kobe Prelude IV

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
12.24.13 5 years ago

While we already got detailed looks at the Kobe Prelude I, the Kobe Prelude II and the III, today Nike gave us our first extended look at the upcoming Kobe Prelude IV. Long regarded as perhaps the best of Kobe Bryant‘s signature line, the IV was a low-cut sneaker that was ahead of its time, and this version showcases a purple and gold motif to celebrate Kobe’s 2009 title, his first without Shaq.

The Prelude Pack features all eight of Bryant’s signature shoes, bringing together his iconic moments with detailed art movements to create some truly unique colorways. The Kobe Prelude IV will be available this Saturday in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China. Until then, check out the images below and a behind-the-scenes look at one of Kobe’s most memorable shoes ever.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTKobe Prelude PackNIKENike BasketballNike Kobe Prelude IVStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP