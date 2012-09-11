Nike Total Air Foamposite Max “Current Blue”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
Before adidas brought Tim Duncan into its endorser fold during All-Star Weekend 2003, Nike added a little style to the Spur star’s straight-laced game first. His play has always stood on its own merit, but Nike wanted to add some flash to go with that utility when it debuted the Nike Total Air Foamposite Max in 1998, the year after Duncan won Rookie of the Year. Now, it’s coming back, in a new, blue colorway you would have never seen Duncan rock in Spurs’ silver-and-black.

The Current Blue look switches from a sky blue upper to the speckled blue in the shoe’s heel and midsole. Underneath it all is the support of the full-length Nike Air that any player, not just a 7-foot post, can be comfortable playing in. A release date, according to sneakerfiles.com, was announced for Oct. 6 for $225.

All photos are from Mita.

Hit the jump to see more photos…

