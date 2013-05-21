Nike & Undefeated’s “Bring Back Pack” With Special Edition Dunk Hi and Hyperdunk

The second installment of Nike and Undefeated’s “Bring Back Pack” with special editions of the Dunk Hi and Hyperdunk will be globally available beginning May 25. This completes the set that originally began in February with the white/gum version of the same sneakers.

This pack was originally a thank you to 48 members of the Undefeated crew to celebrate the opening of their second storefront. It’s meant to symbolize both the past (Dunk) and the future (Hyperdunk), and with Undefeated known for their military-style take on sneakers, this one makes perfect sense. These two shoes feature olive-drab mesh uppers with contrasting black Swooshes.

Stick with Dime as more info becomes available prior to the scheduled release.

