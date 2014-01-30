Nike Unveils 2014 Hyper Elite Dominance Uniforms

Today, Nike unveiled their 2014 Hyper Elite Dominance uniforms for seven of college basketball’s most popular teams. Combining the past and present histories of Michigan State University, Ohio State University, Duke University, University of Kentucky, Syracuse University, University of Oregon and University of North Carolina, these uniforms will make their on-court debuts in February (Michigan State vs. Georgetown (2/1), Ohio State vs. Michigan (2/11), Duke vs. Maryland (2/15), Kentucky vs. Florida (2/15), Syracuse vs. Boston College (2/19), UNC vs. Wake Forest (2/22) and Oregon vs. Washington State (2/23)).

The jerseys feature special, historical logos and scripts to honor the school history, sphere fabric with flocking at the interior neck to help with perspiration, sport mesh graphics and articulated armholes, as well as four-way stretch woven shorts for maximum ventilation.

The fans will get their chance to grab the gear beginning in March on Nike.com.

