Nike’s All-Star Collection Of The LeBron X, Kobe 8 System & KD V Sneakers

NBA All-Star Weekend will be here quicker than you think, and today, Nike Basketball unveiled their All-Star collection for the LeBron X, Kobe 8 System and KD V. Paying homage to the mission control center in Texas, widely know by its radio call sign “Houston,” these sneakers all have an extraterrestrial look.

The concept design was a fictional basketball universe put together by Nike’s designers. Houston’s space lineage was the perfect place. For instance, LeBron James‘ fictional dominance was born in volcanic surface in the planet’s mantle, and is rumored to have journeyed to Earth on a meteor made of black diamonds. The shoe features full-length visible Nike Zoom cushioning, as well as dynamic Flywire and Hyperfuse construction.

Kobe Bryant is fictionally known as the Ice Mamba, striking opponents and freezing them while he circles the volatile surface as guardian of the five rings. Getting Nike+ Basketball for the first time, these shoes have Nike Zoom in the midsole insert, and Nike Engineered Mesh upper.

And Kevin Durant is known simply as Dark Matter, something that has given off conflicting reports to scientists because of the ability to navigate and adapt to any situation. The shoes feature Nike Zoom (forefoot) and Nike Air (heel) cushioning, plus a Hyperfuse upper and dynamic heel support.

This collection will be available beginning February 15 at select retail stores and at Nike.com. Nike Sportswear is also releasing a product line on January 23, which will take its inspiration from Area 72, a top-secret facility where shoes take on a life of their own.

