Nike Unveils The KD VI “PB & J” Colorway

Recently, we gave you a preview of what’s coming up for Kevin Durant‘s Nike KD VI, including the Texas colorway that has already been unveiled. Now today, Nike Basketball gave us our first glimpse at the “PB & J” colorway, meant to honor a specific portion of KD’s childhood.

Featuring a food-themed Swoosh (it looks like jelly), this sneaker also has peanut-gold and maroon colors dominating the upper and outsole. As a youngster, Durant would often hit up his Aunt Pearl’s house in the afternoon or spend hours after school working on his game at the local rec center. No matter what, he’d pretty much always be eating PB & Js.

“I’d spend hours with my Aunt Pearl as a kid just listening to her advice and eating her PB&J sandwiches,” said Durant in a release. “Great memories.”

This colorway will be launching in limited quantities on Oct. 19 at select retail locations and Nike.com. Stay tuned for more details and check out more images of the shoe below.

