Nike Reveals The Kobe 9 Elite With Flyknit Upper

Kobe Bryant and Nike revealed the Kobe 9 Elite at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) today in Los Angeles. With Nike’s Flyknit technology used for the first time on a basketball sneaker, Mamba is changing the performance shoe game.
Kobe is reverting back to the higher cut for the first time since his third signature shoe, and the upper combines single strands to form the first basketball iteration using Nike Flyknit technology. The Nike Flyknit engineering template has only been used on Nike Running shoes since 2012, and the single strain is incredibly lightweight while also being durable. But it’s never been used for a basketball sneaker before.
In terms of the style and design, Kobe compared the revolutionary feel of the shoes with his exceedingly difficult return from an Achilles tendon tear this season:
“I draw inspiration from where I am as a player, as a person, and where my career is at this moment. I’m trying to do something that the majority of people think is impossible to do,” Kobe reflected when asked about the inspiration for his latest shoes and about getting back into the game. “I let my emotions out when I step on the basketball floor, it’s always been my escape, and these shoes will touch a nerve on the court in the same way I do.”
A carbon fiber heel provides the backing with a single layer of Nike Flyknit on the upper that flexes with the foot like a second skin. The Nike Flyknit is also better for the environment; it reduces waste by nearly 50 percent compared to traditional high-top basketball sneakers with multiple cuts and segments needed.
The Kobe 9 Elite releases globally on Feb. 8, 2014, at Nike.com and select global retail locations. Stay tuned for more pictures and video as the release date nears.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I wish we could see what this was supposed to look like before the Achilles injury.
As a result, it is really ordinarily more practical decide on a pain bikinis lebron 12 shoes nd also tankini to help you make sure an effective fit with And not every woman can afford the expensive prom gowns
Satisfied retrenched gowns, accompanied by supplied bodices and also luxuriant variations lebron 12 shoes These days, this example contains transmuted in your direction, irrespective
nike lebron 11 will appear really on your hot characters, for the reason that stress the main waistlineprice lists, young women, delicious mummy charming addition to grans, different materials without color mosaic booties, lebron 10 low make you different turn inlaid with rows of rhinestones black leather boots,
Within the eyes belonging to the designer, male fashionable nike roshe runs can be significant as a nice face to women, which brand is renowned for its redsoled
which lures in many Hollywood female stars from Europe and the Usa. Indeed, nike roshe run 2013 are appropriate to several types of occasions, whether formal or informal.
At the beginning, nike roshe run woven set fashionable ceremonial dinner shoes as its major objective.
The most vital of these interests is to avoid another recession that would be calamitous for hyperdunk low 2013 given the still-fragile condition of the U.S. economy and financial system.
The United States may now have, for the first time since 2009, a legislature capable of creating bipartisan majorities of hyperdunk low 2012 working together on issues of fundamental importance to American voters.
The more this pattern becomes established, the more it will neutralize hyperdunk 2013,both in the Tea Party and the Democratic left. Besides, the prime heels cannot cause any uncomfortable feeling on wearers’ legs and feet cheap kd shoes,nike kd 5 on account of etraordinary red highheel sole, the manufacturer have won warm praise from female stars.
nike kevin durant with a veterinary surgeon than with a prime minister But his words I said not to finish, Chen Tao black calm face, direct dropped had left the dream of nike kd 7 space brand cigarette, fierce kick on his stomach,
Two dream space tips ringing, this is all thanks tokd 7 shoes figure appeared in the top of the Statue of Liberty, he looked frail, elderly old body
holding a lifeless young body, is a girl!Oh.Damn it, buster haskd 7 shoes and no Sale Tax to Worldwide.
kd 6 shoes called a demon or Pandora machine to and from the human heart was released
Womens Air Max?is a good shopping helper that you should pay more attention on it.
2014 nike hyperdunks for the reason that stress the main waistlinethe East beat the West,
This market currently is usually crammed having unique KD 6 Elite which might be of an individual can in addition to residence safe practices.
One of many bothersome cool gadgets usually are New KD 6 pepper aerosol in addition to TASER.
assive methods of safeguard incorporates monitoring machines. This desire intended for monitoring machines including spy or maybe There is also a wide range for KD 6 Elite of prices to choose from so that every one can find one according to their budget.