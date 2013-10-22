Nike Unveils The LeBron 11 “Forging Iron” Colorway

With the season just around the corner, Nike is giving us our first glimpse at the “Forging Iron” colorway of the LeBron 11. Meant to pay tribute to the process of forging iron, the colors are from the molten metal’s metamorphosis when it moves, changes and cools to a new finish. Like LeBron James, this process has no shortcuts. He became the best player in the world through a tireless work ethic and an unwavering belief in himself.

The “Forging Iron” colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and at Nike.com beginning in November. Fans can also use the Forging Iron graphic at NikeiD. Check the images below for a closer look at the shoe.

