Nike Unveils LeBron 11 “What the LeBron” & KD VI “What The KD”

Today, Nike unveiled two new “What The” colorways for the LeBron 11 and the KD VI and they definitely keep with tradition. In other words, they’re crazy. What began originally seven years ago with the Nike SB Dunk Low and then continued with the Nike Kobe VII in 2012, the “What The #@*%” concept helps celebrate Nike’s innovative thinking and their athletes unparalleled dedication.

The LeBron 11 “What The LeBron” remixes eight product designs from past LeBron signature models, and also incorporates previous colorways and graphic details. They are 28 different elements promised, including the tongue detailing of the LeBron VII and the Akron map on the LeBron V.

OKC’s star doesn’t have the accolades (yet) that the King sports, but the KD VI “What The KD” still celebrates Kevin Durant‘s origins, incorporating 35 graphics and colors from all the past KD VI colorways. These include the Maryland blue crab-inspired Swoosh and the floral graphic of his late Aunt Pearl’s robe.

The LeBron 11 “What The LeBron” will be available globally on May 31 and the KD VI “What The KD” is dropping on June 7. Both will have available matching t-shirts. Stay tuned for more details and check out detailed images below.

