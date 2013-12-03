Nike Unveils New Player Exclusives iDs For Chris Paul, J.R. Smith & Ty Lawson

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Paul
12.03.13 5 years ago

As part of their new NIKEiD Player Exclusive Program, Nike Basketball has unveiled four new player exclusive iDs for Chris Paul, J.R. Smith and Ty Lawson. Along with the rest of the program roster — Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Paul George, James Harden, Jarrett Jack, LeBron James, Deron Williams and Nick Young — these players will work with the design team to create sneakers that’ll embrace specific moments of the NBA season.

Each shoe will feature a story that goes beyond just the colors, and that’ll all be featured in the program’s online hub, announced just before the shoes are debuted on the court.

The following four player exclusives — iD colorways of the Jordan CP3.VII, the Kobe 8 System and the Zoom Soldier VII — are available online now at Nike.com. Stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

Whose iDs are you most looking forward to seeing?

