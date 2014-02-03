Nike Unveils Official Look At KD VI “Aunt Pearl” Collection

Today, Nike gave us an official look at the KD VI “Aunt Pearl” collection, designed to honor one of Kevin Durant‘s closest friends, his aunt. She passed away from lung cancer in 2000. The sneaker will be available on Feb. 27 at Nike.com and select retail locations globally, while the rest of the pack is releasing sometime in February.

Durant’s Aunt Pearl left a special imprint on the youngster, as they often spent hours together at her home in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

“I made a promise to myself to always honor my Aunt Pearl for the example she set, and the encouragement she gave me to follow my dreams,” Durant said in a release.

This shoe features an upper made of a pink floral pattern, with highlights of blue and subtle pearls, the same pattern Pearl often wore when Durant was a child. The sneaker also sports a Kay Yow Cancer Fund logo on the tongue, as proceeds will go to the fund for women’s cancer awareness and research.

Check out the images below for more details and stay tuned to Dime for release updates.

