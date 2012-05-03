Nike Unveils ‘What the Max’ Summer Collection

With the summer closing in on us, you know we’re always looking out for fresh gear to rock. Insert the newly-unveiled summer collection from Nike Sportswear called “What The Max.” The collection includes the Nike Air Max 90 Hyperfuse, Nike Air Max 95 Hyperfuse and Nike Air Max 2012 Hyperfuse, all with Hyperfuse technology and crazy neon colors.

The Hyperfuse technology is a durable, three-layered composite material. There’s one layer for stability, one for breathability and the third is for durability. Along with a lighter feel, these layers are brought together with heat and pressure, which is much more precise than the normal cut-and-sew methods.

The collection will be launching across the globe this month.

What do you think?

