Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – Lithuania Player Exclusive

In the history of international basketball, there’s never been a country with as much style and swag as Lithuania. So as you’d expect, Nike hooked them up with the latest and greatest – the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – as they attempt to qualify for next summer’s Olympic Games in London. Maybe it’s the colorway, or maybe it’s the country’s native spelling of “Lietuva” on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

Thankfully, these are slated to release in limited quantities at House Of Hoops this fall.

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector

