Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Team Nike Player Exclusive

07.20.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Tonight, what’s being called the “Game of the Decade” is going down up at Dyckman Park when Team Nike takes on Ooh Way Records, as squad featuring Ron Artest, Corey “Homicide” Williams, Dwight Hardy, Jeremy Hazell and potentially some special guests. With that, check out what Team Nike will be wearing on their feet.

What do you think?

