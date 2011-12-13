Nike Zoom KD IV “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen Kevin Durant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD IV. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition, made exclusively for KD’s game against the Magic on Christmas Day. Check it out:

The copper colorway is inspired by a present every kid in Durant’s D.C. neighborhood wanted for Christmas growing up: Foamposites.

Each of Nike Basketball’s Christmas colorways – including the Nike LeBron 9 and Nike Kobe VII System Supreme – will release on Dec. 25 at midnight.

What do you think?

