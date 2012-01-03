Nike Zoom KD IV “Easter” Edition

By now you’ve seen Kevin Durant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD IV. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Easter” edition, made exclusively for KD’s game against the Raptors on Easter Sunday. Check it out:

The Mint Candy/New Green-White colorway is sure to be one of the most sought after of the spring.

What do you think?

Source: KevinDurant35.com

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.