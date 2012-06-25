Nike Zoom KD IV ‘Scoring Title’ Edition

Over the weekend in Smack, we told y’all about the newest release of the Nike Zoom KD IV that’s meant to honor Kevin Durant and his scoring title this season.

The special edition sneaker is dropping for $95 – always loves those Zoom KD prices – on July 21 in this Tour Yellow/Lemon Twist-Photo Blue colorway.

via NiceKicks

Which superstar had the best signature sneakers this year?

