Nike Zoom KD IV ‘Scoring Title’ Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
06.25.12 6 years ago

Over the weekend in Smack, we told y’all about the newest release of the Nike Zoom KD IV that’s meant to honor Kevin Durant and his scoring title this season.

The special edition sneaker is dropping for $95 – always loves those Zoom KD prices – on July 21 in this Tour Yellow/Lemon Twist-Photo Blue colorway.

via NiceKicks

Which superstar had the best signature sneakers this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom KD IVNike Zoom KD IV "Scoring title" EditionStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP