Nike Zoom Kobe VI – USC Player Exclusive

USC junior guard James Dunleavy doesn’t play much for the Trojans. In fact, he’s only appeared in five games all year. But by putting in the work day in and day out, he still gets laced. With that, check out his exclusive colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI.
What do you think?
Source: Nice Kicks
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
these are super hard, i just wish it didnt have the USC logo on it, as if no one knows thats trojan colors. i just feel that it makes the shoe kinda look childish
they r USC player exclusives.. of corse they are gonna have USC on them. thats like their jerseys not saying “trojans” on it just cuz everyone knows thier colors
those colorways r ugly