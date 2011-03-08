Nike Zoom Kobe VI – USC Player Exclusive

USC junior guard James Dunleavy doesn’t play much for the Trojans. In fact, he’s only appeared in five games all year. But by putting in the work day in and day out, he still gets laced. With that, check out his exclusive colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI.

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks

