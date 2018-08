The Nike Zoom Kobe VII line has been really, really strong.

Check out the latest in the line of animal-inspired colorways, the Nike Zoom Kobe VII “Cheetah” edition.

The Cheetah is slated to hit August 25th and retail for $140.

Info via Sneakernews

http://sneakernews.com/2012/04/18/nike-zoom-kobe-vii-cheetah/

