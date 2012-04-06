Nike Zoom Kobe VII System “Poison Dart Frog” Edition & T-Shirt

When Kobe Bryant takes the court tomorrow against Phoenix, he’ll be sporting a very exclusive Easter edition of his Nike Zoom Kobe VII System called the “Poison Dart Frog.” This will be the first of three amphibian-inspired Zoom Kobe VIIs scheduled to be released, and it also joins the LeBron 9 Low and Zoom KD IV special editions being released to celebrate the holiday. With Easter coming this weekend, this sneaker – along with the t-shirt below – could make a great gift, and is available today at select retailers for $140.

