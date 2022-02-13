The Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors, 110-109, on Saturday night thanks to — who else? — Nikola Jokic. As is oftentimes the case when the Nuggets take the floor, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet, but his biggest moment of the night came in the game’s final second, when he prevented OG Anunoby from scoring a game-winning bucket.

Jokic missed a pair of free throws with a little more than 10 seconds remaining in the game, opening the door for the Raptors to steal a win on their home court. After a timeout, the team was able to get a very good look for All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, who pulled up from three and missed.

Fortunately for the Raptors, their backup plan looked like it was going to work. Anunoby overpowered Jeff Green and secured the rebound, and he had a pretty straightforward layup attempt to win the game. The issue he ran into was that Jokic saw this from the moment Anunoby secure the rebound, so he flew over to the other block, met Anunoby at the summit, and secured the win for Denver.

One of Jokic’s teammates could only say one thing in the aftermath.

On the night, Jokic scored 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting with 15 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.