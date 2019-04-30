Nikola Jokic Asserted His Dominance In Game 1 Against The Blazers

Getty Image

DENVER — The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets looked the part of two evenly matched teams on Monday night in Game 1, but by the time the clock hit zero, Denver defended its home court with a 121-113 win. The biggest difference between the two teams in the opener was turnovers — the Blazers gave the ball away 18 times, which led to 23 points for the Nuggets.

The most encouraging sign for Denver, however, was that Nikola Jokic managed to match Damian Lillard stride-for-stride in the battle between the two top stars in this series. We knew what to expect from Lillard after he torched the Oklahoma City Thunder en route to a first round win, cementing that he is one of the elite point guards and scorers in the NBA. With Jokic, we knew he’d be good, because he always is, but the question was whether he would be assertive against a Blazers team that has no answers for him in the frontcourt.

On Monday, at least, Jokic was willing to dominate. This was best displayed during the third quarter, in which he had 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists to help Denver extend its three-point halftime lead to nine entering the fourth. Jokic was aggressive and made the Blazers pay any time they single covered him in the post or on the elbow. No matter who drew the matchup with Jokic, he was able to do essentially whatever he wanted in the second half, scoring 23 of his 37 points in the final two frames.