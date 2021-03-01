Nikola Jokic’s Scoring Leap Has Made Him An MVP Candidate

This season, four players are averaging 35 points per 100 possessions on 65 percent true shooting. Kevin Durant, an offensive virtuoso you might peg based on reputation, is there. Zach LaVine, enjoying a prolific scoring and breakout campaign, makes the cut. Zion Williamson, burgeoning as a historically dominant scorer at the rim , joins the group.

And then, there is Nikola Jokic, justifiably and predominantly heralded for his passing artistry, who rounds out the quartet. The Serbian center has gone from superstar to legitimate MVP candidate by taking the next step as a scorer, increasing both his volume and efficiency.

Outlier 3-point shooting — he’s a career 34.7 percent guy from deep knocking down 42.1 percent of his triples this year — is partially responsible, but newfound quickness has unlocked further offensive versatility for him and improved his quality of looks as well.

Jokic’s Basketball-Reference shot chart is patently comical. Each of the five zones features an elite clip. He’s shooting 77.4 percent from 0-3 feet, 53.9 percent from 3-10 feet, 50 percent from 10-16 feet, 56.1 percent from 16 feet to the 3-point line and 42.1 percent beyond the arc. What’s even more absurd is the marks between 3-10 feet and 10-16 feet align with his career averages of 54 and 49.2 percent, which is to say, his intermediate touch is all-time awesome.

Where the extra top gear has primarily aided him is as a finisher. A career 68 percent shooter from 0-3 feet entering the year, and 70.7 percent across 2018-19 and 2019-20, he’s at 77.4 percent this season. He’s also jammed home 15 dunks in 33 games, on track to race past his career-best of 23 set back in 2016-17. Some of that is due to increased scoring volume, but dunks compose 2.5 percent of all his makes this season. It’s the second-best frequency of his career, trailing only 2.9 percent from 2016-17, and much higher than the 1.1 percent of his other two All-Star campaigns. He has more space to rev up for slams because he’s manufacturing separation at a higher rate.

His speed upgrade manifests both on and off the ball. In the post, his baseline spin leaves opponents defending air and propels him to cleaner looks around the rim. That latter point is the overarching theme tying together the multifaceted ways his scoring benefits from having a little more pep in his step: shots are easier because he endures fewer optimal contests.

Denver is also tapping into his burst off the ball, leveraging the quickness into advantages and space against defenders by forcing opposing bigs to navigate screens. Jokic is more nimble than his previous self to reach desired locations on these plays. Some of it isn’t even about foot speed, but rather economical motion with the ball in his hands, capable of greater efficiency and decisiveness in his moves (notably the spin cycles shown above).