The Thunder Prove There’s No Breakup; The Nuggets Are Losing All of Their Players

Every time someone comes forward to attempt to break a story about the breakup of the Thunder, we get hit with a spinning forehand right back at our faces. Recently, a team workout was organized for four days on the University of Texas campus. 10 of the team’s 15-man roster showed up. Out of the players who didn’t show up, some were overseas, another was recently married and the other two were Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson. This came just before there were reports that Perkins and Russell Westbrook had problems last year. A team with rifts and chemistry problems doesn’t do this, trust us. There were no organization personnel on hand (obviously), and everything was set up by Royal Ivey, who just happens to be like, the last man on the bench. We’re all so used to seeing teams drift apart that it’s almost like we want to see something bad happen when there’s just nothing there to warrant that. For what it’s worth, we spoke with Westbrook just a week ago, and he says that he and KD talk all the time … Speaking of Kevin Durant, the plot for his new movie has been released, and it’s no surprise at all … The first Goodman/Drew showcase was a classic. The next one? Let’s just be happy there is a next one. It’ll take place Oct. 9 in Los Angeles at Cal State Dominguez Hills at 5:30 p.m. PT. This follows about a month of back and forth between the two sides, some claiming the other was scared, others guys claiming responses were weak. The only real news from this front came when Brandon Jennings basically told Kobe “I’m not running with you.” Maybe all of these dudes should be the ones negotiating the new CBA … Sooner or later, the Nuggets might have to rename their team. Their squad is literally all over the world, and pretty much every week another player bounces. This time it’s Danilo Gallinari agreeing to play back home in Italy during the lockout. Not only is he going back home, but he’ll be going back to the team he played with before the NBA, Olimpia Milano. So that’s J.R. Smith, Wilson Chandler and now Gallinari all going international. Should Denver fans be nervous? Not really. It’s probably more of a coincidence, but just know if they tried to hold a few team workouts over the next couple of weeks they will be down a few players. At least they aren’t Washington where no one shows up at all … While we are all busy wondering what is going on with Amar’e Stoudemire (son is almost too tripped up into fashion), Kevin Willis and his new fashion line just debuted at New York Fashion Week. GQ reviewed it all and had this to say: ‘”I’m wearing Kevin Willis” should simply never be uttered on the red carpet, ever.’ Damn. No word yet on exactly how short the line’s sleeves are … What are everyone’s reactions so far to the NBA 2K12 demo? … Did you know that Pearl Jam once toured under the name Mookie Blaylock? It’s true. Before they were world famous, they needed a name to go on tour, and someone found a certain sports card of a certainly memorably forgettable point guard. From there, it was the perfect match … And check out this video of former NBA player Sean Williams of Maccabi Haifa dropping 17 points, 21 rebounds, four blocks & four steals … We’re out like “Kevin Willis”.

