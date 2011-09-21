The Thunder Prove There’s No Breakup; The Nuggets Are Losing All of Their Players

Every time someone comes forward to attempt to break a story about the breakup of the Thunder, we get hit with a spinning forehand right back at our faces. Recently, a team workout was organized for four days on the University of Texas campus. 10 of the team’s 15-man roster showed up. Out of the players who didn’t show up, some were overseas, another was recently married and the other two were Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson. This came just before there were reports that Perkins and Russell Westbrook had problems last year. A team with rifts and chemistry problems doesn’t do this, trust us. There were no organization personnel on hand (obviously), and everything was set up by Royal Ivey, who just happens to be like, the last man on the bench. We’re all so used to seeing teams drift apart that it’s almost like we want to see something bad happen when there’s just nothing there to warrant that. For what it’s worth, we spoke with Westbrook just a week ago, and he says that he and KD talk all the time … Speaking of Kevin Durant, the plot for his new movie has been released, and it’s no surprise at all … The first Goodman/Drew showcase was a classic. The next one? Let’s just be happy there is a next one. It’ll take place Oct. 9 in Los Angeles at Cal State Dominguez Hills at 5:30 p.m. PT. This follows about a month of back and forth between the two sides, some claiming the other was scared, others guys claiming responses were weak. The only real news from this front came when Brandon Jennings basically told Kobe “I’m not running with you.” Maybe all of these dudes should be the ones negotiating the new CBA … Sooner or later, the Nuggets might have to rename their team. Their squad is literally all over the world, and pretty much every week another player bounces. This time it’s Danilo Gallinari agreeing to play back home in Italy during the lockout. Not only is he going back home, but he’ll be going back to the team he played with before the NBA, Olimpia Milano. So that’s J.R. Smith, Wilson Chandler and now Gallinari all going international. Should Denver fans be nervous? Not really. It’s probably more of a coincidence, but just know if they tried to hold a few team workouts over the next couple of weeks they will be down a few players. At least they aren’t Washington where no one shows up at all … While we are all busy wondering what is going on with Amar’e Stoudemire (son is almost too tripped up into fashion), Kevin Willis and his new fashion line just debuted at New York Fashion Week. GQ reviewed it all and had this to say: ‘”I’m wearing Kevin Willis” should simply never be uttered on the red carpet, ever.’ Damn. No word yet on exactly how short the line’s sleeves are … What are everyone’s reactions so far to the NBA 2K12 demo? … Did you know that Pearl Jam once toured under the name Mookie Blaylock? It’s true. Before they were world famous, they needed a name to go on tour, and someone found a certain sports card of a certainly memorably forgettable point guard. From there, it was the perfect match … And check out this video of former NBA player Sean Williams of Maccabi Haifa dropping 17 points, 21 rebounds, four blocks & four steals … We’re out like “Kevin Willis”.
I actually like that the thunder have a scoring point guard. The only problem is that it seems Russell can’t decide on offense when it calls for him to shoot and when it’s a better time to dish. However, Westbrook is the exact talent a Durant needs. Westbrook has the ball a lot seeing as how he is the PG. Initial attention will be on him and that allows Durant more breathing room. That combo has a real connection. I am one of the few who think that tandem should stay together. Decision making is key. But that’s always the case with a young team, especially with a PG trying to earn his name in the league. With seasoning, Westbrook will become more disciplined. Let them grow together and that is something special.
I had to look at the Kevin Willis line since your boy is in the market for a summer suit. I hate suits. I hate pants. I hate sleeves. I hate collars. If it isn’t a sleeveless tee, jersey and a pair of boardshorts, I am usually pretty miserable. I can do jeans and a t-shirt if need be, but only special occasions. But I have to go to a wedding for the chef where my gf works, and since it’s still in the 90’s out here, I need some linen or something. Any of you guys have a suggestion?
My only suggestion is that Brandon Jennings (read this next part in The Rock voice) shuts his mouth and knows his role. Damn roodeepoo jabroni (end Rock voice). I hate Kobe, but he is more LA than Jennings. Jennings would get mad that an all LA team would have Magic, Kobe, Worthy and Kareem and go lobby for Don Maclean, Ed O’Bannon, and the Collins twins.
Music from the Pearl Jam era in the 1990’s was hard to match if it was competing in a, sort of, all-star basketball game.
Let me see. Aside from Pearl Jam there was Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Oasis, Soul Asylum, Blur, Dave Matthews Band, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rage Against The Machine, and Matchbox Twenty. If there is ever a 12-band team, that would be pretty hard to top.
Name another music era as packed as the mid-90s where awesome bands bursted on the scene and whose music you can listen to over and over to this day.
if u are in need of a blake griffin fix….this migt make it’s way onto dime soon tho.
[www.funnyordie.com]
mookie blaylock was my childhood.
How about some words for ‘Metta World Peace’?
He was the first star booted out in Dancing With The Stars.
Out like Ron Artest…
Is Brandon Jennings still pissed that Kobe made fun of the kid balling in Under Armor shoes in that one video? Gotta stop bitching and just play ball.
Im still amazed at this hate for Westbrook.
How soon we forget. Weren’t all of you ready to replace Derrick Rose with Westbrook as the starting PG for the USA team? Claiming how he was so much smarter and always got Kevin involved. lol. Damn I should go back to those summer convos and re-post some of the shit you all wrote.
NBA 2k12 demo is cool. I personally don’t like being forced to play with Dallas, but thats whatever. The gameplay is off the hook though. The players feel heavier and move more realistic during their drives to the lane and finishes at the basket. This demo only scratches the surface to the greatness 2k12 will be.
Well, Russell has more help than Derrick and like I’ve said before, Russell doesn’t deserve the learning curve pass. If guys aren’t getting the ball it’s because usually because the point guard won’t pass them the ball. If you’re running the show then it’s mostly or all on you if things are flowing or sinking. Russell’s starting to get sort of an Iverson pass when it comes to fucking up and hopefully it won’t take years to figure out that you’re fooling yourself dealing with him like most people did with Iverson.
I can understand where Jennings is coming from. Yeah Kobe is one of the best to lace them up but he is only doing it because it is now cool. [The lockout might have something to do with it as well.] Kobe has had a decade+ to ball with the Drew league and hasn’t. Now that the Durant world tour makes up 90% of meaningful basketball headlines, Kobe wants to jump on the streetball scene. You can’t be unavailable for so long and then all of a sudden be the face of a league when it is convenient for you.
Westbrook will be just fine for the length of his contract extension or until Durant ushers him under a bus, whichever comes first. They are a 22 year old duo. Think about that. OKC might not win a ring with Westbrook but one of these days he will learn how to play his position.
Kevin Willis’ line of shirts should all be sleeveless just to save time and embarrassment. And which Sheauwne Williams is that: the one that got cut from the Nets or the other one that got cut from the Nets?
Jennings needs to chill, its not like Drew couldn’t use Kobe … maybe he is just afraid for his spot. Kobe has played only one game in the Drew League this year, but its not like the Goodman team had much stronger ties either (i.e. Cousins is from Alabama and plays for the Kings … how is he representing DC? Oh yeah, he also had a few games there this year).
What would be cool is to have a team of strictly locals for real bragging rights.
Not only the Band was named after Mookie Blaylock, but their debut album was called “TEN” because of him.
That’s really cool, since it’s one of the best albums of all time, hands down.
Smack is a lil confused today.
1. Perkins has an issue with Westbrook.
2. Team holds a 4 day workout.
3. Westbrook is there; Perkins is not.
How’s this show solidarity again?
And not to state the obvious, but maybe Kobe hasn’t played in the Drew League cuz he’s spent 7 of the last 12 seasons in the NBA Finals. Summer ball probably isn’t on the list of vitals after 100+ game seasons…
Alf – Personally, I would swap out Toad and the Spin Doctors with Alice in Chains and Soundgarden. An all grunge team of Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Rage, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains. They could play the hip hop team of PM Dawn, Coolio, Digable Planets, and Domino.
NBA 2K12
I PROMISE U WILL HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATE DIRK IN THIS GAME WHEN U PLAY DEFENSE. WAAAAAAAAATCH!
LMAO
[www.youtube.com]
@K Dizzle – True, Kobe MIGHT have been a little busy from playing a few extra games here and there. Yes, basketball is basketball and it is a pro-am game so why not have one of the best pros on somebody’s roster. However, Jennings would rather his team be constructed with guys who have grown up in that system. Guys who used streetball to make it to the NBA. Guys who didn’t let school get in the way on their endless pick up games.
Imagine if you had an office softball league. That one woman in your office has a husband who plays AAA baseball and any day now he could be called up; but never, not even once, showed up to even watch you guys play. Then all of a sudden you enter a tournament with something worthwhile on the line and now this dude wants to show up. Could you use his talent? Yes! Is it a fair representation of your team? No!
okc needs a scoring pg. durant and harden cant do it all. if they had a pass first pg like rondo there’d be a guy in line for a terribly overpaid contract because of him, but they would be a 2nd round playoff team at best.
iono, not feeling 2k12. i feel like the demo needs to be longer.
am i the only one who’s NEVER used the shot stick? i always switch that so it’s my dribble moves, don’t even know how to use the shot stick. feels weird.
How do you get tickets to the Drew/Goodman game? I want to ditch work and go.
@ F&F – I can see Jennings’ viewpoint. Kobe on a NorCal or SoCal squad ain’t right. Philly gets him. I was just commenting on a previous post that implied that Mamba never showed up like he was just too good to show when really, he was most likely resting after yet another long season.
You don’t see too many vets in these leagues anyways.
Demar. McGee. Wall. Jennings. Durant. Selby. Tyreke. Most of these guys aren’t even 25. And Durant’s the only one who even sniffed the playoffs.
I understand Jennings’ position tho, but Kobe gets the honorary pass since he been in LA since he was 17, almost as long as Jennings himself who’s spent 2 years in Milwaukee, 1 year in Italy and 2 in Virginia at Oak Hill, but is only 21.
The Kevin Willis fashion line. The perfect logo would be a T-Rex because of the short ass arms.
Yao, Barea and JJ Redick would make great models.
my name says it all.
quick question. how much does it cost to watch the games at the Goodman League. im really interested in heading down to watch it but cant find any info on the internet about anything
plus where do i buy legit tickets?
K Dizzle- I can’t believe you were the only one to bring that up. Honestly, I don’t think it would mean much even IF Perkins was there. Maybe they have problems or maybe not. But a get-together without Perkins is not evidence that everyone is getting along. For all we know, a few of them arranged it just so people would shut up about these so-called “problems”.
“The Kevin Willis fashion line. The perfect logo would be a T-Rex because of the short ass arms.”
If his logo were a T-Rex, it would remind him of his Raptor days. Not even the guys who had their best days as a Raptor want anything to do with the franchise. Bad idea.
JAY – Good point about the Raptors.
F&F – You make a good point, and Jennings has a point, but it’s Brandon Jennings. He doesn’t have enough clout to say that stuff. If someone who is an all star/all NBA/Olympian or something said it, then it would come across as a legitimate point because they are near the same level as Kobe. Jennings isn’t so he sounds like a hater. It isn’t necessarily a good thing, but it’s how it goes. I can bitch about the filthy rich not paying enough in taxes, but I’m poor so of course I am gonna bitch. Warren Buffett says it and he gets on CNN. Kobe has put in his LA time, and from everything that is said/written, Philly hates him. Jennings needs summer league games to get love because his NBA game isn’t there yet. Kobe just wants to play.
Pearl Jam’s first album title is “TEN”
…to honor Mookie Blaylock’s number
@ post 27….read post 12