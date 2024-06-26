One of the hottest names on the NBA trade market is getting traded, and as an added bonus, he won’t even have to move. According to multiple media reports on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks parted ways with Bojan Bogdanovic and a metric ton of future draft capital to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, marking the extremely rare occasion where New York and Brooklyn agree to a trade with one another.

Much was made of how the Knicks were built around a trio of players who attended Villanova: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Bridges was the fourth member of that group, although he plied his trade elsewhere in New York, which led to Hart making a pretty funny SpongeBob reference earlier this season. And now that the group is reunited, well, you can probably guess how excited they all are.

Omg — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 26, 2024

YO WE FUCKING LIT https://t.co/AJUIbu9Wp3 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 26, 2024

YOOOOO @mikal_bridges FINALLY HIT MY LINE!!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 26, 2024

This is crazy lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) June 26, 2024

The group also hopped onto FaceTime, presumably to talk about the trade, but maybe they talked about other stuff, too.

Brunson and Hart did have to deal with one minor nuisance, as Bam Adebayo alleged that both of them tampered to get Bridges on board.

Let us celebrate in peace! 😂 https://t.co/5UR7lDhbYq — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 26, 2024

Also excited about all of this: Noted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith, who celebrated in the room where he usually makes videos making fun of the Dallas Cowboys.

My hunch is that Stephen A. isn’t the only Knicks fan who is this excited.