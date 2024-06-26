mikal bridges
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Nova Knicks And Stephen A. Smith Freaked Out Over Mikal Bridges Getting Traded To New York

One of the hottest names on the NBA trade market is getting traded, and as an added bonus, he won’t even have to move. According to multiple media reports on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks parted ways with Bojan Bogdanovic and a metric ton of future draft capital to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, marking the extremely rare occasion where New York and Brooklyn agree to a trade with one another.

Much was made of how the Knicks were built around a trio of players who attended Villanova: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Bridges was the fourth member of that group, although he plied his trade elsewhere in New York, which led to Hart making a pretty funny SpongeBob reference earlier this season. And now that the group is reunited, well, you can probably guess how excited they all are.

The group also hopped onto FaceTime, presumably to talk about the trade, but maybe they talked about other stuff, too.

Brunson and Hart did have to deal with one minor nuisance, as Bam Adebayo alleged that both of them tampered to get Bridges on board.

Also excited about all of this: Noted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith, who celebrated in the room where he usually makes videos making fun of the Dallas Cowboys.

My hunch is that Stephen A. isn’t the only Knicks fan who is this excited.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Normani’s ‘Dopamine’ Is A Showstopping Debut
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors