After Randy Wittman Extension, Marcin Gortat Wants Him To Finally Dunk

06.04.14 4 years ago

After finishing 44-38 with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards easily got by the Bulls in the first round and took two games from the Pacers in the Conference Semifinals. Head coach Randy Wittman was awarded with a 3-year extension, so now center Marcin Gortat wants him to make good on his promise to dunk the ball.

Wittman got a congrats from franchise star John Wall:

But after Marcin Gortat thanked him and implied Wittman was picking up the check the next time they dined together, he reiterated his hope the 54-year-old former NBA guard with the bum knee would attempt to slam the ball.

Wittman stands 6-6, just like my old man, who lost his ability to dunk the ball after passing the half-century mark, and that’s forgetting Wittman has a janky knee — likely the result of his playing days.

If you don’t remember, coach Wittman had promised his Wizards he would dunk the ball if they advanced past the Bulls in the first round. They advanced, but it seems he continues to leave the players wanting.

As for Gortat, he’s an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Washington Post‘s Michael Lee pegs his next deal in the $10-12 million range after his performance in the playoffs against Chicago and Indiana.

Wittman’s extension is great news, but we think Gortat should buy.

(via CSN Washington)

Will Randy Wittman ever dunk?

