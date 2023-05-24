How The Nuggets Picked Apart The Lakers Once-Elite Defense

Late in the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers last week, a contest in which they tallied 132 points and prolific 136.1 offensive rating, one of their rare empty possessions became a harbinger for the rest of the 4-0 sweep.

As Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic tangoed into a pick-and-roll, Aaron Gordon jogged from the weakside corner to the elbow. There, he set a flare screen on Dennis Schröder, who had flashed into the lane to crowd Jokic on the catch. When Schröder tried retreating to his man, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, he was greeted by the brick wall of Gordon.

Although Caldwell-Pope’s open three clanked off the rim, it was apparent Denver holstered counters for the Lakers’ schematic tweak of putting Anthony Davis on Gordon to roam as a helper, primarily against Jokic, but really everywhere its elite offense ventured. The Nuggets’ attack stalled for portions of Game 1 as they adapted to Los Angeles’ decision to swap Davis and Rui Hachimura’s defensive assignments. It even stalled for lengthy stretches of Game 2 (playoff-low 104.9 offensive rating that night), with Gordon unsure of where to position himself and how to exploit Davis’ unwillingness to guard him off the ball.

Every game, however, the Nuggets exhibited various understandings of how to mitigate Davis’ looming presence and avoid letting him lord over their offense like he had in previous rounds against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. During their two road wins in Los Angeles, the second of which propelled them to the franchise’s first NBA Finals berth, that understanding coalesced to keep the offense humming. Denver’s brigade would not see the same fate as the Lakers’ prior opponents.

Much of that stems from Murray and Jokic’s artistry. They were superb all series and dissected the array of coverages Los Angeles confronted them with. Murray averaged 32.5 points on 65.1 percent true shooting. Jokic averaged 27.8 points on 59.8 percent true shooting and slung 47 dimes to only 15 turnovers.

But part of that collective potency is a reflection of the manner in which Gordon, the rest of the Nuggets, and their coaching staff adjusted to the Lakers considering him a non-shooter. For much of Game 1’s crunch time, Gordon resided in the opposite dunker spot of wherever Jokic posted or faced up. That made Davis’ responsibilities straightforward. He knew how and when to help. His timing was routine. Denver botched a couple plays, but Davis’ impact absolutely muddied the waters.

So, the response to that was to amend Gordon’s positioning. Complicate the reads and decisions for Davis. Force him into different situations. Move him around the floor and pull him out of the paint. Diagram plays in which a double-team wouldn’t sink the ship and might even be the preferred outcome. The results were less crisp, attentive rotations from Davis and more space for the Nuggets that led to bountiful possessions.

During Games 3 and 4, part of amending Gordon’s positioning meant letting him initiate possessions. The bouncy, explosive forward notched nine assists in Los Angeles, compared to five in the Mile High City. He’s a skillful static passer and showcased as much. Denver lured Davis away from the rim and dialed up actions to manipulate his absence there. The Lakers lacked another menacing interior defender in their playoff rotation. Instances where Gordon commandeered possessions above the break illuminated that. The ripple effects of collaborative paint protection burned them.

Another tactic the Nuggets embraced to generate quality looks was utilizing Gordon as a weakside screener or dribble handoff facilitator. That’s nothing distinct to them. Plenty of non-shooters are featured on flare or pin-in screens and as a DHO operator. If a defense is ignoring a player, leveraging that space into beneficial opportunities for someone else is a logical and popular strategy. Denver sparked far more good looks than it capitalized upon with this gambit, but I suspect it could be a grander storyline in the Finals if/when the Miami Heat emerge from the East.